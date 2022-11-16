The mechanism for submitting employment applications and CVs electronically using a “barcode”, which is followed by most of the employers participating in the “Abu Dhabi Recruitment 2022” fair, has criticized female cadres looking for employment opportunities who participated in the exhibition, stressing that this mechanism makes them lose direct contact with the authorities. Work, which is the main objective of the employment fair, and they also criticized the lack of organization of immediate job interviews by the employers participating in the exhibition, with only receiving employment applications and CVs, while the exhibition concluded its work yesterday, with a limited presence by young citizens.

In detail, the activities of the 16th edition of the “Abu Dhabi Recruitment 2022” exhibition were concluded yesterday, which continued for three days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), with the participation of 45 governmental, semi-governmental and private employers.

The closing day of the exhibition witnessed a limited turnout by national cadres looking for work, compared to the previous two days. These workshops are to be curtailed on the closing day.

And «Emirates Today» conducted a tour among the pavilions of the employers participating in the employment fair, during which it monitored the allocation of a number of agencies with glass boxes, in which job seekers put their CVs, while other agencies provided electronic devices (barcodes) to record employment applications and send resumes with them. While most of the entities participating in the exhibition this year did not conduct immediate job interviews for job applicants, which sparked criticism from Mwatana cadres, I wondered about the difference between the electronic submission of jobs on the websites of employers, and incurring the trouble of going to the pavilions of these entities at the employment fair?

Citizens job seekers: Abdullah Matar, Hussein Al Mansouri, Abdulaziz Hamad, Lulwa Saleh Mansour and Noura Abdullah confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the representatives of most of the agencies participating in the exhibition are limited to directing job seekers to barcode machines to enter their data and their biographies. without providing any explanations about the available job or training opportunities, salaries, and the employment system and mechanisms, explaining that the general response to all questions is: “Register your data and we will contact you soon.”

They criticized the lack of interest of most of the employers participating in the exhibition in conducting immediate job interviews for job seekers, stressing that these interviews represented an attraction for job fairs.

They said: “In light of the lack of job interviews, and contentment with submitting resumes or entering data via electronic devices, it is better to apply for jobs with these agencies through their websites, without the need to visit job fairs.”

While the female job seekers: Maryam Ahmed, Khadija Al-Hamoudi, and Fatima Al-Mazrouei, expressed their surprise at the large number of non-citizen employees (of foreign nationalities), who receive national cadres in the pavilions of the companies participating in the exhibition to guide them and receive employment applications from them, as they confirmed that it was better to This task is assumed by citizens, as they will be more keen to make efforts and answer all inquiries, and convey a clear and comprehensive picture of the job opportunity, which helps the applicant in determining his job choices.

They indicated that they had previously attended the job fair in its two past editions, and applied for various jobs, including reception, secretarial or customer service, but they were not successful in obtaining any job, despite conducting many employment interviews in the past, and making sure that the conditions of these matches match. jobs with them. On the other hand, organizers of the exhibition told «Emirates Today» that the new identity adopted by the exhibition, starting from this year’s edition, does not depend primarily on providing jobs or job opportunities, but it has become entrenched in the idea of ​​​​preparing national cadres and qualifying them for the labor market, stressing that the participating employers At the fair I adhered to this new strategy.

Citizens: Submitting job applications electronically makes us lose direct contact with employers.

• 45 governmental, semi-governmental and private employers participated in the activities of the “Abu Dhabi Recruitment 2022” exhibition.