Citizen awareness to end litter

The waste generated by humans and that ends up abandoned in nature has its own name: garbage. A name that helps, in just one impact, to understand one of the environmental challenges that administrations address and that they try to transmit to citizens to reduce pollution in natural spaces, thus avoiding the environmental, economic and health impact that they cause. The solution to this fight has different focuses, placing awareness at the center so that the entire social fabric joins forces to confront these actions that are disrespectful to the environment.

This was reflected this Tuesday in the forum that LA VERDAD and ‘LIBERA, united against garbage’, the initiative created by SEO/BirdLife in alliance with Ecoembes, held at the Real Casino of Murcia to promote unity between all the agents of the society and move from individual commitment to co-responsibility. A meeting that stopped in Murcia after passing through Madrid, Seville and Bilbao with the aim of addressing the importance of keeping this waste out of natural spaces.

With “global solutions, but with local and individual interventions” this fight is faced at a regional level to move towards sustainability, as indicated by the Minister of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor of the Region of Murcia, Juan María Vázquez . Far from conformism, he stressed the need to continue working and improve the figures that in 2022 stood at 50,900 tons of recycling of household packaging, paper, cardboard and plastics, in order to give them a new life. “The idea is that the citizens of the Region do it better and better,” he added, while praising the work of the LIBERA project to “fight together against the common enemy in maritime, land and river environments.” For this, he pointed out the need to generate scientific knowledge for the characterization of waste in natural environments and to be able to intervene against garbage. “At LIBERA we work from knowledge and awareness to fight not only from impulse, but from true mobilization,” he explained, betting on prevention and participation for “the real approach to the problem.”

Involve the population

To discuss the tools necessary to confront this environmental deterioration, the forum hosted a round table with experts who exchanged their point of view on the actions necessary to end litter. As indicated by Federico García, coordinator of the Social Area of ​​SEO/Birdlife, among the characterizations that have been detected in the Region, the majority of waste corresponds to cigarette butts and plastics, both in marine and terrestrial environments, which represents “a danger that they end up in the ground due to the chemical substances they may contain.

At other dumping points, there is everything from uralite to washing machines or batteries, as well as single-use materials, as added by the regional secretary of Energy, Sustainability and Climate Action, María Cruz Ferreira. Despite this, the director of the Association of Southeastern Naturalists, ANSE, Pedro García, wanted to allude to a “positive evolution” in terms of the amount and type of waste, which implies “that people litter less or that “the administrations clean more, or the fusion of both.” He aimed to improve waste management in sectors such as business and industrial production, “where there may be greater control by administrations”, promoting a change in sensitivity to be able to look to the future with “a certain optimism.” However, he highlighted the responsibility of the population as a whole, “which is still not involved enough for this to be solved.”

