Citizen anger is spreading throughout Caracas at this time over the suspicion that the Chavistas committed fraud in the presidential elections held on Sunday. People began to protest from balconies with pot-banging and shouting against President Nicolás Maduro, but the protest went down to the streets and reached almost every corner of the city. The protesters tried to reach the center, where the CNE is located, the electoral authority that declared Maduro the winner without showing the results, but the police prevented them from doing so. On motorcycles and carrying Venezuelan flags, they approached the vicinity of the Miraflores Palace. There they found a strong security ring surrounding the presidential residence. The mood was rising.

The sound of cutlery hitting metal is the soundtrack of entire neighborhoods right now. Families text each other with loved ones who have emigrated. It is very difficult these days to find someone who doesn’t have a parent or child outside of Venezuela, which has seen a quarter of its population leave due to the crisis. Videos of people crying helplessly flooded Instagram and Tik Tok. With their faces covered and lighting bonfires on the asphalt, young people surrounded the facilities of the Ministry of Interior and Justice, demanding an investigation into what happened. “Maduro, thief,” they could be heard saying, while they trampled and burned electoral advertising with the president’s face.

“The justice system in this country must uphold our rights,” said Mabel Castillo, an opposition witness in Caracas who denounced in local media that the CNE had ordered them not to hand over the ballots. “I will not forgive them for coming home at 1 a.m. to see my children crying.” The protests have erupted in a matter of hours. Venezuelans were shocked by the result, which has been questioned by the international community, which has demanded that Chavismo show the ballots from the electoral centers as soon as possible, which is key to certifying whether fraud was perpetrated or Maduro has emerged as the real winner.

The night of the elections, in reality, was two. On the first, a crowd celebrated the results in advance, talking with neighbors and participating, not without struggles, in the counting of the ballots from the tables where they voted, when the possibilities of political change seemed clear. On the second night, the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, gave a brief bulletin in which he proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner with 52% of the votes with 80% of the minutes counted.

The country fell into silence after spending almost 24 hours on the streets. Thousands of Venezuelans decided to get up early on Sunday to be the first to vote and protect the polling stations from any action that could prevent the elections, and then decided to get up early again to wait for the results. From home, the opposition, with a history of protests and pot-banging during the last 25 years of a single government, banged their pots last night and shouted in desperation “Fraud!” and “thieves” in front of the screens on which they saw the statements of the electoral authorities.

“I am not surprised by what happened, because it was very blatant. We have records in our possession that indicate that Edmundo won,” says Tamara Almeida from the San Blas neighborhood in Petare. In some areas, the morning protest did not last long and the city returned to silence under a downpour. In several neighborhoods of the city, people remained in the streets, while Maduro spoke once again on television from the CNE, during his proclamation as president for six more years. In the west of Caracas, some residents of the El Cementerio neighborhood burned garbage on the highway to try to block the passage before the National Guard dissolved the demonstration.

In other neighborhoods of Caracas, hundreds of people went out to bang pots and pans in the streets, block roads and form protest caravans with the slogans they created during the campaign. “I don’t want a bonus, I don’t want CLAP.” [en referencia a los comités locales de abastecimiento y producción que reparten las bolsas de comida]“What I want is for Nicolás to leave,” shouted the drivers of a river of motorcycles that moved through the parish of La Dolorita, according to videos that circulated on social networks. They were all going to the Redoma de Petare, where hundreds of neighbors gathered to protest. “I don’t feel defeated, this is the beginning of the end. The people’s demonstration has been spontaneous,” says Katiuska Camargo, a community leader in San Blas.

With the closure of the voting centers, the government deployed police and military personnel in riot gear. Some groups of armed civilians that Chavismo still has at its disposal staged intimidating scenes. The measure also caused the delivery of the records to witnesses to be delayed after the data was transmitted. Camargo was able to obtain the records from the centers he was in charge of in the early hours of the morning, with the support of his neighbors on the street. This Monday he already delivered them to Edmundo González’s command.

As the final hours of the day drew to a close, there were incidents of violence in various regions of the country. A man died in Táchira and other people were injured after a mortar attack on a polling station. In Caracas there was an altercation between motorcycle groups and people waiting for results in front of a polling station. Despite what happened, the biggest incident of the day occurred on television, while Amoroso was reading the results.

Little could happen on a night when the streets were militarized. For the first time in an election, the police – including the feared intelligence services – were not quartered and played an active role in the voting. There had been roadblocks and patrols since Friday. In Plaza Altamira, in the early hours of the morning of the results, they were prepared to dissuade a huge disturbance. This area in the east of the city was the scene of strong, unequal clashes between security forces and anti-Chavez protesters; the former with bullets and tear gas, and the latter with stones and wooden shields. The wounds of the repression of 2014, 2017 and 2019, with more than 150 killed, thousands injured and arrested, are fresh on the asphalt.

While waiting for the results, the contingent of more than 200 riot police officers from the Bolivarian National Police stationed there were lying on benches, looking at their phones and buying cigarettes at a kiosk that remained open.

After the banging of pots and pans and shouts from the balconies, some on the verge of drowning in tears and others in anger, there was only noise in front of the Miraflores Palace. A group of supporters of Chavez in red shirts was waiting to celebrate. The government had installed a screen and prepared a musical program to celebrate Hugo Chavez’s 70th birthday and wait for the results. Before this group, a Maduro different from the histrionic and dancing one of the campaign of the last months, brought the gift of victory and the continuity of the revolution wrapped in a fraud, sung by the people who expressed themselves from their windows and about which a cascade of communiqués from the international community have begun to warn. What happened was one of the scenarios of greatest political cost for the government. In a few hours, in some streets of the city they have begun to paint over the murals of Chavista propaganda that said “future” the word “fraud.”

