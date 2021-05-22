Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Melbourne City crowned the Australian League title for the first time in its history, after winning the last round in the Central Coast 1-0, to finish at the top with 48 points, 10 points behind the Sydney team, and joining Melbourne City to the list of City Football Group clubs Owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, which achieved the league title this season, as Manchester City, the English Premier League champion, came to the fore, India’s Mumbai City, Indian League champion, and the French champion of the second division. Melbourne won the title after playing 23 games this season, winning 15 games, drawing 3 games and losing 5 matches, scoring 55 goals and conceding 26 goals. The City Group includes 10 clubs: Manchester City, England, New York City, Melbourne, Australia, Yokohama F Marinos of Japan, Uruguayan City, Girona, Chuang, China, Mumbai City, India, Belgium’s Lomel and Trois, the last to join the group. Melbourne joined the City group in January 2014, and won the Australian Cup in the 2016-2017 season, to start the road to achievements, and during the past seasons the level of the team developed, as it achieved second place last season behind the Sydney team, and also achieved third in the season Before the past, behind Perth Glory and Sydney, which is the same place in the 2017-2018 season, and the fourth in the 2016-217 season, and interestingly, Melbourne was in tenth place before joining the group, and with the first season after joining, he moved to sixth place, then fourth and headed to the top. On the other hand, Melbourne is close to qualifying for the group stage in the AFC Champions League, after canceling its confrontation in the preliminary round of the tournament against Shan United, coming from Myanmar, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament. They are for the group stage to compete in Group X, along with clubs from Port of Thailand, Guangzhou of China and Kichi of Hong Kong. The East Asian group matches will be held in June and July, where 40 teams will compete in the current season after increasing the number of 32 teams. The club has witnessed a great development stage over the past years, after it moved to the new headquarters in the Cranborn East suburb, southeast of Melbourne in 2019, where the new headquarters includes 4 stadiums in addition to the administrative building, in addition to that the development will continue until next year.