Citigroup’s general counsel, Rohan Weerasinghe, told the bank that he will retire by the end of the year after almost a decade in the role.

Weerasinghe, who has practiced law for 45 years and was previously a senior partner at Shearman & Sterling, joined Citigroup in 2012 as the bank was emerging from the global financial crisis. In addition to advising the management team, he also worked closely with the board, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said in a memo to staff Tuesday.

“He helped steer us through a difficult period of post-crisis litigation, which allowed us to put the past behind us and move forward as a firm,” Fraser wrote. “Since then, it is hard to think of a major issue we faced that he hasn’t helped guide us through.”

Citigroup will conduct a search for Weerasinghe’s replacement, considering internal and external candidates, and he will work with his successor to ensure a smooth transition, Fraser said.