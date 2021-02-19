Citigroup told employees in Texas they could take shelter in the firm’s offices as the state grapples with the effects of a snow and ice storm earlier this week.

Workers who have been without power for days can reach out to their managers if they need to use the offices in Irving and San Antonio to charge their phones or get warm. The New York-based bank has about 8,500 employees in Texas.

“Severe weather is impacting so many across the U.S. this week,” Sara Wechter, head of human resources, said in a post on LinkedIn. “I hope everyone is staying safe and finding ways to keep warm with the freezing temperatures.”

Millions of Texans and others across the South have been without power for days amid the region’s coldest weather in decades. Large parts of Texas saw more snow and ice Thursday.