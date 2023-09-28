Citigroup and its disengagement in China, HSBC senses the deal and is ready to invest

Citigroupthe American multinational investment banking and financial services company based in New York has decided to partially disengage in China. The giant is in fact in negotiations to sell its retail-wealth activities in China to its British competitor Hsbc as part of a broader exit strategy from consumer banking outside the national market. The agreement, – reports investing.com – which should be announced next month, follows Citigroup’s announcement last year’s wanting to close its consumer banking operations in China.

The retail-wealth segment in China targets customers with assets between 100,000 and 1 million dollars. Citigroup’s deposits and assets under management in the country are currently valued at between $3 billion and $4 billion. In the context of sales, approximately 400 employees Chinese should switch to HSBC. This move is in line with the British commitment to expand its wealth business in Asia, having allocated more than $3.5 billion two years ago for this purpose. Since then the bank hired 1,400 asset managers in mainland China through its branchless enterprise, Pinnacleto provide investment advice and sell insurance.

