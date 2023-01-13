Citigroup shares were down about 3 percent in pre-open trading, after fears of a possible recession prompted Citi to add $640 million to its reserves in the fourth quarter.

This compares to the bank releasing $1.37 billion from its reserves in 2021 when loan losses related to the coronavirus pandemic did not materialize.

Citi’s investment banking revenue plunged 58 percent amid a significant slowdown in mergers and acquisitions activity last year as companies avoided deals, high interest rates, the war in Ukraine and heightened economic uncertainty.

However, dealers resorted to realigning their portfolios in the face of the increased volatility, which boosted Citi’s activities in the markets. Citi’s revenue jumped 6 percent to $18 billion.

Net profit was $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier.