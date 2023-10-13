13/10/2023 – 9:30
Citigroup recorded net profit of US$3.546 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 2% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share were US$1.63, which repeats the previous year’s result.
However, the value exceeded the result of US$ 1.24 estimated by analysts consulted by FactSet.
The bank’s revenue was US$20.139 billion. In this case, annual growth was 9%.
After the balance sheet, the North American bank’s shares rose 2.09% in the pre-market in New York, at 9:15 am (Brasília time).
