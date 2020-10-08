WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The US bank Citigroup has to pay a heavy fine for various rule violations in the United States. The Federal Reserve (Fed) accused the money house of persistent deficiencies in group-wide risk management and internal controls. Due to the long-standing failure to remedy the deficits, a fine of 400 million dollars (340 million euros) was imposed, said the OCC regulatory agency.

Citigroup admitted weaknesses in a statement and promised improvement. The company is disappointed that it has not been able to meet the supervisors’ expectations. Citigroup’s shares initially reacted with price losses after the trading day. The financial group had only announced in September that CEO Michael Corbat would resign in February. With her successor Jane Fraser, a woman was appointed to the head of a major US bank for the first time./hbr/DP/he