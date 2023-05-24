Estadão Contenti

05/24/2023 – 10:45 am

Citigroup on Wednesday announced plans to spin off Banamex via an initial public offering (IPO) of shares, ending attempts to sell the Mexican retail bank for more than a year.

In a statement, the American banking giant said it intends to take Banamex public, in a process that should last until 2025.

Citigroup acquired Banamex, Mexico’s fourth-largest bank by assets and loans, in a $12.5 billion deal closed in 2021.

At 10:38 am (Brasília time), Citigroup shares fell by 3.5% in New York.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires
























