Cities where the burial of the sardine is celebrated

The burial of the sardine It is one of the most original celebrations of our party calendara unique end to several days of carnival and that puts the point and end to the most satyr and sly period of the year to give way to Lent. It is celebrated in several cities and its theoretical intention is to do A final courtship, funeral, where a sardine is allegedly burned as a symbol of purification of the spirit.

The parody of the burial is celebrated in different Spanish cities and is a tradition that dates back to the 19th century. It has its roots in the pagan celebrations that were made to say goodbye to winter and welcome spring, although currently we have to wait until the 20th day to officially give the spring period of the year. With the burial of the sardine It is implied that excesses are over and that we begin a period of recollection and reflection.

Cádiz

The Plaza de España will be one of the places where you can enjoy the funeral procession of one of the Spanish cities that most intensely live carnival. In this case, the Momo God is burned and the Piti witch before giving way to the performance of one of the comparsas that has most shone in the Carnival Group Contest held at the Falla Theater, in this case the brand new winner “Las Rats”.

Murcia

In the capital of the region it is not that a great party celebrates, but that it is declared a party of international tourist interest and is held the Saturday following Holy Week, completely different from the rest of the cities. It is celebrated since 1851 and its origin resides in the parade that a group of students organized that year.

San Sebastián

The funeral procession of the Guipuzcoan capital will be opened by a group of drums that will put the rhythm to the parade, followed by a ‘Momotxorro’, two mosquito-corne, two goat males and a large group of peasants and witches. After this start, Catrin and Catrina, El Momo and the main protagonist, Sardina herself, accompanied by angels, demons, widows and widows will appear.

Alpedrete

A parade travels through the municipality that includes juggling, giants, widows and a fire show, in which those who participate in the party can launch wishes inside the sardine before being burned. Then you can enjoy a grilled sardine … This time really.

Badajoz

The celebration in this case takes place in the San Roque neighborhood, in which one can enjoy the last moments of the Carnival but in style: the bars take out their tables and barbecues to serve the protagonist of the roasted party, in addition to different tapas to taste while the show can be seen to the rhythm of the drums.

The Awards of the Cádiz 2025 Carnival Contest Awards

Santander

On the banks of the Cantabrian, the celebration consists of a brief but nothing serious, I already respond a funeral tour, in which comparsas dressed in mourning and live music participate. This year the burial organization decided that the famous Sardina was dressed as a swimmer, in tribute to the 30th anniversary of another Santander party, in this case the wave baths.