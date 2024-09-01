In the face of inflation and rising prices across the board in the United States, many people, when purchasing high-priced items, do not have the full amount of the product in hand, They resort to the option of paying with their credit cards and that can lead to debt, something that occurs with greater impact in two cities in Florida.

The negative side of this is that, by spending money with the credit card, it brings more debt to the finances of citizens. According to a report prepared by the website Experian, Florida’s Lakeland and Palm Bay cities are among those with the highest credit card rates in the United States.

The study took as its object young citizens, or better known as Generation Z or millennials, and determined that Lakeland and Palm Bay see annual credit card rate increases for this population sector of 11.3 and 12.2 percent respectively, given that all those mentioned in the results are above 10 percent in this rate.

The concentration of the highest rates It occurs in the metropolitan area of ​​the countryand there is an explanation for this: it is because this area has a much higher population density than others, as well as economic activity, and this translates into more young people incurring expenses and debts with credit cards.

Likewise, an observation from the site that conducted the study was that this does not translate to cars, because their costs “do not discriminate” in terms of age and are the same for everyone, understanding that generally Everyone turns to a loan or credit card to pay for a new vehicle.

Other US cities with high credit card rates

People under 44 years old, according to the study of Experianget into more debt when it comes to the metropolitan sector with the credit card, and that is why The 12 metropolitan cities were treated which have a rate greater than 10 percent in that area, including Lakeland and Palm Bay in Florida.

The list includes the cities of Augusta, Charleston, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Honolulu, Huntsville, Oxnard, Provo, San Francisco and Tucson.It is worth remembering that Generation Z comprises young people between 18 and 27 years of age, while millennials address citizens between 28 and 43 years of age according to the study.