Every time I entered a city that was once governed by iron, steel, and silence, I was haunted by that huge Russian novel, “How We Watered the Steel,” by Nikolai Ostrovsky, a novel from socialist reality that describes the condition of the citizen in that era of civil war between the revolutionary Red Army and the White Army. The Reactionary, translated into 52 international languages, and turned into a movie. In addition to his struggle for socialism, the writer received the highest award granted by the Central Executive Committee of the Soviet Union, the Order of Lenin.

Whoever visits those cities that were once ruled with iron and fire, and were ruled by rulers who created idols for themselves and forgot about other national projects, cities in which half of the population were informants and the other half were sinners, today’s visitor feels shadows of fear walking in their roads, and groans of pain and pain emanating from their corners, harsh. Among them are innocent people. Her laughter, no matter how loud it is, is hidden from absolute joy, and something of a frown appears on her face, despite the aesthetics of the place and the smells of history. Cities like East Berlin, cities in Eastern Europe, cities in the system of Muslim Soviet republics, and some cities. Arabism has become “marked” and partisan, cities groaning from their past, and unsure of their openness, despite the fact that the advantage of cities is openness, welcoming others, and always remaining laughing. It is not appropriate for beautiful cities to frown. They are like women freed from wild femininity, so what if they are besieged by a political, economic, and military system? He has no mercy, especially if there is no sea or escape?!

This idea dominated my mind when I visited the city of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and the city of Berlin, or what was known as East Berlin before the demolition of the wall, and several cities in Eastern Europe or Central Asia, some of which have risen, and some of which are still reeling. All of these cities have previous and harsh experiences with… The socialist system, and the strict obligations that follow it, and a life that is not devoid of a meager living, being content with what one finds, and going to bed early, and there are no aspirations towards a new horizon or future that the other can build for himself and his children, unless he enters the arena of one-party politics, and revolves in the orbit of The government, deprived of his personal freedom and freedom of thought, became hostage to nepotism and limited, directed and ideological thinking, and there is no voice louder than the voice of struggle and liberation.

During my wanderings, I was thinking about: What was life like from the 1950s until the resounding collapse of the Eastern camp and the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s? There is no freedom to practice religion, the obliteration of the national language, and the imposition of a new national language. In the city of Dushanbe, for example, in that not-so-distant period, the mosques there were empty, and the Arabic letter with which Tajik is written turned into a Russian letter. The thinking of the new generation was reshaped, and an ideology to which it was not accustomed was built. The Tajiks, and they displaced people from their places, and replaced people of other nationalities in their place, so that everyone would melt in one melting pot, and races, races, and beliefs would blend together, to slow down progress and development in the cities of the margins in favor of the city of the center, and whoever visited and knew cities that were under the yoke of the political and economic system in the camp. The Easterner saw misery on the faces, and worn out, uniform and cheap rags on the bodies, and there was no television or radio channel except the government one that has been flogging people with targeted and cold news for days, and films that were usually repetitive, telling about the national struggle, agricultural cooperatives and potato farms, so there was nothing left. For people, there is nothing but that bad national drink that forces them to sleep early, to forget the bliss of life, the flexibility of living, breathing freedom, and to wake up and pray to idols planted on all sides of the one leader… and tomorrow we will continue.