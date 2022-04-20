During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase he was presented with a trailer Cities: VRone citizen management for VR headsets announced some time ago, in which the player will play a virtual mayor and will have to build and prosper a city.

Developed by Fast Travel Games, it will be available starting from April 28, 2022 exclusively for Meta Quest 2, at a price of € 29.99 (€ 26.99 in the introductory offer). In the video we can see how the game editor will work and how the action will be framed, through some gameplay sequences that show some developing cities.

Cities: VR is a single player experience based on the best clone of SimCity: Cities Skylines. The promise of the developers is to have kept the game intact, albeit adapted with an interface dedicated to VR viewers.