Cities | Tampere is still the most attractive city in Finland, Espoo the number one in the capital region

According to the comparison, Turku and Espoo are the only cities that have increased their attraction.

Espoo has grown its appeal the most among the ten largest cities in Finland, according to the annual survey by the research company T-Media. According to the survey, Tampere is still the most attractive city in Finland, even though its attractiveness has decreased. Apart from Espoo, Turku is the only city that has increased its appeal.

Jyväskylä and Kuopio were tied for second place in attractiveness. Lahti, Oulu and Kuopio have lost their appeal the most.

“The growth of Espoo shows that people continue to move here for work and skills. There is a special attraction for knowledge- and know-how-intensive companies and experts,” says Espoo's mayor Jukka Mäkelä in the research company's bulletin.

Its attraction despite the growth, Espoo is only in sixth place on the list. However, Espoo is the most attractive of the cities in the capital region. Helsinki is ninth on the list, Vantaa is tenth.

In the survey, respondents evaluated the attractiveness of cities in six areas: economic vitality, community, environment, location, services and cost structure. In economic vitality, Tampere is the only city that reached an excellent rating.

Approximately 1,700 Finns participated in the attractiveness survey conducted in January. The study was now carried out for the fourth time.