Acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines is getting an enhanced edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th February, and owners of the previous-gen versions can upgrade for free.

Cities: Skylines Remastered, as the new version is known, promises a broad range of improvements over the existing console release, starting with increased graphical performance – which is as specific as publisher Paradox Interactive is being on that front right now.

Other improvements include the ability for players to build bigger cities thanks to a bump in the buildable tile limit, which rises from 9 in the current console release to 25.

Cities: Skylines Remastered – Announcement Trailer.

Elsewhere, there’s a new map editor, as well as a quick selection tool, a distance indicator, a new environmental controls panel – used to adjust rain, fog, time of day, and environment color – plus precision placement and updated snapping options.

Cities: Skylines Remastered (which includes the game’s After Dark expansion) comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th February. Anyone who already owns Cities: Skylines on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the new version for free, and Paradox notes Remastered owners can also download the PS4 or Xbox One version on older consoles if they so choose.