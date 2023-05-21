Cities: Skylines is available with free access on Steam until tomorrow, May 22, 2023. You can then play the management game for free via Valve’s platform on PC.

Cities: Skylines is a game city-building simulation sandbox. It is one of the most popular games of recent years. The original game was released in 2015.

We remember that Cities: Skylines it is also available on the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. At the moment, however, only the Steam version is available as a free trial.

Cities: Skylines 2 is also in development. In that regard, here’s everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2.

In our review for Nintendo Switch we explained that “We can only reiterate what was previously said, considering Cities: Skylines the best classic-setting city builder since SimCity 4, which is particularly true on consoles given the low number of competitors The inevitable problem of a certain inconvenience in using the interface on console controllers remains, perhaps slightly accentuated in this Nintendo Switch version which also suffers some deteriorations on the technical side, especially in terms of performance. desire for a construction and urban simulation game on Switch there aren’t many other proposals and this, fortunately, is also the best possible choice in the field, moreover with the peculiar advantage of being able to be enjoyed on the move although this version does not represent the best Absolute way to play Cities: Skylines.”