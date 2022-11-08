Cities: Skylines is doing a spot of jet-setting, with publisher Paradox Interactive having announced a geographically inspired set of 10 DLC releases it’s calling World Tour, which’ll include the new Financial Districts “mini-expansion” later this year.

The tour begins next Tuesday, 15th November, with five bits of DLC – two Content Creator Packs (each costing £4.79/$5.99 USD/€5.99), two radio stations (priced at £2.89/$3.99 USD/€3.99 each), and a free update. The first of these, the Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack, adds 60 assets – including service buildings and unique structures – inspired by South Korean cities. It arrives alongside the K-Pop Radio Station DLC.

Cities: Skylines players can also pick up the Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack on the same day, featuring 15 skyscrapers inspired by iconic buildings around the world. This one’s twinned with the separate 80’s Downtown Beat Radio Station DLC.

Cities: Skylines’ Plazas & Promenades expansion arrived in September.

As for the free update, it’ll add new content to the base game, and to Cities: Skylines’ After Dark, Snowfall, and Plazas & Promenades expansions. Expect to see different capacity vehicles, including buses and trams, plus new road types (multiple lanes roads, tracks, and bicycle lanes) when it launches on 15th November.

Next up, on 13th December, is the Financial Districts mini-expansion, adding a new “investment” feature, plus over 100 assets to the game. This, says Paradox, will let players use their funds to invest in the best industries for their population. Financial Districts arrives alongside the Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, adding 10 new maps across the likes of temperate, tropical, and desert biomes.



The 16-track African Vibes Radio Station releases on the same day, setting the mood for 2023’s announced DLC offerings. Next year starts off with the Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack – which Paradox is yet to detail, but says has been created in collaboration with independent Nigerian developers – and continues with the Just Another Day in Africa Radio Station, featuring 16 tracks from Cameroonian musician Wan Shay. Neither pack has a release date as yet.

New players interested in checking out Cities: Skylines’ acclaimed city building action will have the opportunity to do so for free as part of a weekend-long promotion, running from 10th November to 14th November.