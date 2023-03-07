As we reported to you, last night Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced Cities: Skylines 2, sequel to the acclaimed city builder. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, also on Game Pass since D1. In addition to the details revealed by the developers, new information about the game has emerged thanks to the Xbox version achievementsindicated by True Achievements.

There are 40 goals for a total of 1,000 Gamescore in Cities: Skylines 2. These confirm that there will be 150 tiles in the game, a big step up from the previous game. However, the area will be challenged by various disasters, such as ice storms, tornadoes, forest fires and rat infestations. There is also a classic goal that asks you to reach 100,000 people in your city, as well as obtain certain levels of happiness and quality of the city.

We recall that for the moment Cities: Skylines 2 it doesn’t have a release date but it should arrive during 2023, obviously unless there are delays. This chapter offers a higher quality graphics than the previous one and also promises a more “dynamic and constantly changing” game world.

We will have the opportunity to find out more about it in the coming months. In the meantime, you can watch the Cities: Skylines 2 announcement trailer here.