Cities: Skylines 2 will come out at launch also on Game Pass, as visible from the official trailer which shows the availability on the Microsoft subscription service in the final part. This fact alone explains why Xbox hosted the Paradox Interactive event where the highly anticipated title was announced.

Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, said about the game: “Cities: Skylines set a new standard for city-building games when it launched eight years ago, and we are incredibly proud of its impact. very active community around Cities and we introduced many to city-building for the first time.Now, we have used the years of experience we have gained to take a new step forward in the city-building genre, once again, for the our community and for new players.”

Fredrik Wester, the CEO of Paradox Interactive, said instead: “The Cities brand has been an important part of the Paradox game catalog for over a decade. Cities: Skylines is a great success that has sold millions of copies, has welcomed more 5.5 million new players last year alone and laid the foundation for Cities: Skylines II. With an unprecedented amount of customization and control, Cities: Skylines II will continue to push the boundaries of this city-building franchise.” .

Cities: Skylines 2 will be released in the course of 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5. It is a modern take on the city-building genre that will allow players to create and manage cities that “come to life like never before, complete with realistically reproduced economic and transportation systems, an infinite number of building and customization options, and advanced modding features.”