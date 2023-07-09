Cities: Skylines 2 is coming and the devs released a new one video to show all transportation systems which will be included in the game. Considering that it is one of the most loved features of the first chapter, there is great expectation from the community.

As visible from the video, i deposits they will still play a key role and be the starting point for most public vehicles. They can also be improved to contain more vehicles and improve their performance.

There will also be cargo ships and trucks will obviously return, which will be among the first generators of city traffic. Speaking i public transport trams and buses will return, with all the problems associated with traffic, including route planning, dissemination of services and traffic management.

For the rest, we remind you that Cities: Skylines 2 will be released on October 24, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. If you want some more details, read our dedicated special.