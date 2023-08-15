“We wanted to create a deep and complex system without it being too complicated to manage”, explains Colossal Order in a new video that you can find above, “allowing you to spend more time building the city rather than worrying about every little detail at every possible turn”.

The developers of Cities: Skylines 2 have offered some insight into how the game economy which is simulated in detail up to and including layoffs and home loss.

The Economy of Cities: Skylines 2

Cities: Skylines 2 aims for great realism

Citizens will have a number of preferences regarding the place to live: Large families prefer larger homes and workers prefer locations close to their employers, for example. Household resources are simulated, so people will realistically go grocery shopping when they run out of food.

If a family runs out of money, he will start looking for cheaper housing, and if he cannot find it, he will try to move to another city. The developers explain that “if the family is very poor and cannot find a new apartment and does not have the funds to leave the city, they become homeless. In this case, they can live in city parks until their situation changes.”

Cities: Skylines 2 seems to be tied to a large number of economic factorswhich should mean that the simulation will offer a variety of ways to approach problems. Businesses must maintain their profit margins on the products and services they sell. “If demand for the product decreases,” the developers explain, “companies scale back production and lay off some workers to continue to be profitable.”

Finally, we remind you that the contents arrived as DLC in the first game will be part of the sequel from the launch