Reviews of Cities: Skylines 2which allows us to make a collection of first votes for the game, which result generally positive but with some criticisms also quite drastic and mixed evaluations.

First of all, we remind you to go and read our review of Cities: Skylines 2, which is one of the decidedly positive ones, as you can see. Francesco Serino’s article paints a decidedly positive picture of the new city construction and management simulation, highlighting the creative freedom granted to the player and the depth of the tools made available.

Various other reviews mention the evolutions carried out on the already very solid basis of the previous chapter, but some seem to go somewhat out of the pack, heavily criticizing the technical problems found in this build of Cities: Skylines 2 and a certain lack of content and general cleaning, according to certain reviews.