Development studio Colossal Order has announced that the highly anticipated editor For Cities: Skylines 2 will be available at beginning of 2024 . In the meantime, players can register to get the early access .

How to get the editor

The launch window of the Cities: Skylines 2 editor was revealed Mariina HallikainenCEO of the studio, who invited players and influencers to test its features before the final launch.

It should be underlined how the lack of support for mod was among the main complaints of the first buyers of the game, in addition of course to the poor optimization.

In reality, some players have already found an incomplete version of the editor among the game files, which they are using to create the first amateur works, but Colossal Order specified that many mods created with the temporary tool may not work when the editor is actually launched.

So many of the mods will have to be thrown away or simply reworked in the new editor.

In addition to the editor, Colossal Order is working to improve all aspects of Cities: Skylines 2, from the general graphics to theoptimization. Let’s look forward to future patches.

To get early access to the editor you need to fill out this form. Participants will be selected based on the quality and number of downloads of their mods for Cities: Skylines. So early access spots will be limited.