Colossal Order, the development studio of Cities: Skylines 2regretted launching the game without the mod supportwhich will come with a update following. The CEO of the company, Mariina Hallikainen, explained it in a post on blog from publisher Paradox Interactive, where he addressed many of the community's concerns. The promise is to resolve all the problems that have emerged with the upcoming updates.

One of these is the lack of mod support at launch, which has apparently proven to be a big problem. The truth is that it was initially supposed to be there right away, but the studio didn't have enough time to implement it, so it was postponed.

The game's performance problems slowed down development, which required more interventions than initially expected and forced the planning of Cities: Skylines 2 to be revised.