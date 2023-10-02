The Cities Skylines 2 preload is already available, as long as you are Subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate. However, it may not be available for players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam. We remind you that the release date on PC is set for October 24, 2023.
All you have to do is go to the subscription service page and select the “Coming Soon” tab. Cities Skylines 2 should be listed and you can click to start installing it right away. The current download size of Cities Skylines 2 is just over 15 GB, precisely 15.11GB. It’s not yet certain whether this represents the full download size of the entire game or whether there will be even minor changes to the total weight by release.
The new system requirements for Cities Skylines 2
We also point out that the team recently changed the system requirements for Cities Skylines 2. Let’s start with those minimum:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD RADEON RX 470
Here instead recommended requirements of Cities Skylines 2:
- OS:Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5 12600K | AMD Ryzen 5 5800X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Finally, we remind you that Cities: Skylines 2 has been postponed to PS5 and Xbox Series
#Cities #Skylines #preload #weight #system #requirements