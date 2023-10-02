The Cities Skylines 2 preload is already available, as long as you are Subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate. However, it may not be available for players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam. We remind you that the release date on PC is set for October 24, 2023.

All you have to do is go to the subscription service page and select the “Coming Soon” tab. Cities Skylines 2 should be listed and you can click to start installing it right away. The current download size of Cities Skylines 2 is just over 15 GB, precisely 15.11GB. It’s not yet certain whether this represents the full download size of the entire game or whether there will be even minor changes to the total weight by release.