Cities: Skylines 2 was postponed on PS5 and Xbox Series: While the game will debut on PC on October 24, as planned, the console versions will take longer and will only arrive during spring 2024.
A few months ago we published a special with everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2, and there is no doubt that the new episode of the Colossal Order simulation series can count on many features of great interestwhich will not fail to excite those who appreciated the first chapter.
“We are working to prepare the game for launch on October 24th, but we realized that we need more time in order to achieve the quality standards we have established on consoles”, reads a statement from the development team.
“We want to offer our players the best experience possible, and for this reason we have changed the release window of Cities: Skylines 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series parity in terms of quality and performance across all platforms.”
A highly anticipated sequel
With over five million copies sold on PC, Cities: Skylines has managed to build a very solid user base thanks to its many qualities which now look forward to the sequel.
The great success of the original game undoubtedly creates a situation of particular pressure on the authors, Colossal Order, who will have to demonstrate that they can improve their product and further refine the mechanics: will they succeed?
