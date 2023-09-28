Cities: Skylines 2 was postponed on PS5 and Xbox Series: While the game will debut on PC on October 24, as planned, the console versions will take longer and will only arrive during spring 2024.

A few months ago we published a special with everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2, and there is no doubt that the new episode of the Colossal Order simulation series can count on many features of great interestwhich will not fail to excite those who appreciated the first chapter.

“We are working to prepare the game for launch on October 24th, but we realized that we need more time in order to achieve the quality standards we have established on consoles”, reads a statement from the development team.

“We want to offer our players the best experience possible, and for this reason we have changed the release window of Cities: Skylines 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series parity in terms of quality and performance across all platforms.”