It took a few months of waiting, but finally the official mod support For Cities Skylines 2 is in the home stretch, with the developers having announced a phase of beta testing.

Tests will take place starting from 25 April 2024, with players being able to create maps or mod codes freely. Asset modding, however, will be introduced later in the year. This innovation will accompany the Beach Properties DLC, which as the title suggests introduces a pack of assets to create buildings and elements of the seaside genre. The update will also include several fixes and performance improvements.

“Together with Beach Properties, the first wave of Cities: Skylines 2 Modding will be available,” reads the statement published on the game's official forum. These official mod tools will include a map editor and “Code Tools”.

“With the Map Editor, you can create maps with the terraforming tools you're used to, import elevation maps to create highly accurate representations of your city, and upload your creations to Paradox Mods… With the Code Tools, you can showcase your coding skills and create Code Mods to satisfy your desires!”.