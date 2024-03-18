Official mod support for Cities Skylines 2 is finally ready to begin its roll out, developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox have now said.

The feature will roll out in beta next week, on 25th March, and let users create map or code mods. Asset modding will become available later in the year.

Last month, Colossal Order boss Mariina Hallikainen admitted the developer's “biggest regret” was being unable to offer modding support for the game back at its launch last October. Fans had immediately criticized the title for failing to allow mods – a huge part of the original Cities Skylines – as well as it suffering from performance issues.



Beach Properties Asset Pack Official Announcement Teaser | Cities: Skylines II





Explaining the absence of mod tools at launch, Hallikainen said the studio had “simply ran out of time.”

This month will also see the launch of Beach Properties, the delayed first dollop of post-launch content originally due at the end of last year. This adds a new Waterfront Zone, beach-themed buildings and four new trees.

Last year, Colossal Order said it would not release paid DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 until it had fixed the game's performance issues “to our standards”.

Console versions of Cities Skylines 2 are also on the way, but were delayed from last year to an unspecified date this spring.