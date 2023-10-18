Paradox revealed that the official mod support For Cities: Skylines 2 it won’t be available when the game launches next week, but rather will arrive at a later date with a updatetogether and the first tools for the community.

The confirmation came from a post on the official website, where the studio announced that the game will not officially support mods immediately. No precise timing was offered, however with a second post the development team confirmed that it will occur alongside the release of theEditor with the first tools for creating mods.

To be precise these will include everything you need to create custom maps and buildings and to modify the game code. Paradox also intends to expand the Editor in the future with other assets so that players can also create vehicles, trees, bushes and import custom citizen models.