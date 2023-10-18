Paradox revealed that the official mod support For Cities: Skylines 2 it won’t be available when the game launches next week, but rather will arrive at a later date with a updatetogether and the first tools for the community.
The confirmation came from a post on the official website, where the studio announced that the game will not officially support mods immediately. No precise timing was offered, however with a second post the development team confirmed that it will occur alongside the release of theEditor with the first tools for creating mods.
To be precise these will include everything you need to create custom maps and buildings and to modify the game code. Paradox also intends to expand the Editor in the future with other assets so that players can also create vehicles, trees, bushes and import custom citizen models.
Cities: Skylines 2 debuts on PC and consoles next week
Those who played the predecessor will probably know that official mod support was one of the most interesting features of the original Cities: Skylines, so much so that a large modding community soon grew up around the game. In fact, to date there are more than 333,000 Cities: Skylines mods available through Steam Workshop. In short, the lack of official support for the launch could raise eyebrows. In this regard, we remind you that Cities: Skylines 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
