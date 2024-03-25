Cities Skylines 2 was greeted by many criticisms at launch, some for less than optimal performance (even if declared in advance), others for the lack of mod support . With the latest free update, published a few minutes ago, the game has obtained the desired opening for modders.

Extra packages

With Beach Proprieties we can fill our city with beaches

In addition to the free update, Colossal Order also released a content pack, called Beach Propertieswhich adds, functions buildings and structures related to beaches.

As the name suggests, the paid DLC (costs €9.99) adds the possibility of creating coastal areas, with specific buildings and themed decorative objects, such as palm trees and others.

In addition to the paid DLC, the DLC has also been released Deluxe Relax Stationwhich for €4.99 includes 15 new DJ vocal tracks and 16 new songs.

Furthermore, to celebrate all these new features, the game is currently on sale on Steam with a 10% discount. So you can buy it for €44.99 instead of €49.99. The offer will last until March 28th.

If you want more details on the game, read our review of Cities Skylines 2.