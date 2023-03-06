Cities: Skylines 2, Life by You And The Lamplighters League are the three games that could be presented this evening by Paradox Interactive, as revealed by a leak collected by the usual Tom Henderson, who also published some images of the new games to demonstrate the reliability of the information.

Of course, there are still no confirmations in this regard, but the material shown is decidedly reliable, so while we cannot take anything for granted, we can still consider the probability that everything is true to be very high.

Cities: Skylines 2 is the sequel to the 2015 hit, considered the best city builder around, the true heir of the Sim City series after the drift of the original one. The game features more open-ended gameplay and more developed transport and economic systems. However, nothing is known about multiplayer. The platforms on which we will be able to play it, in case it is confirmed, are PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5. The release is scheduled for 2023.

The Lamplighters League is the new game from the Battletech development team and will always be based on a turn-based combat system like any other. The game tells of a group of intellectuals tasked with stopping a cult from dominating the world. The game is scheduled for release in 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Finally, Life By You is a life simulator developed by Paradox Tectonic. For now it seems that there is not much information on the matter, but Paradox should announce a dedicated event for March 20, 2023, when the game will be unveiled.