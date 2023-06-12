Colossal Order’s eagerly awaited city building sequel Cities: Skylines 2 has had a big news day! Not only has the developer shared a first gameplay trailer, it’s announced a 24th October release date on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Publisher Paradox Interactive officially unveiled the sequel back in March, calling it a “revolutionary” spin on the acclaimed 2015 original and the “most open-ended city-building sandbox on the planet”. Other than talk of a “fully-realized transport and economy systems”, however, specifics remained pretty thin.

Courtesy of tonight’s Xbox Games Showcase, though, we’ve now had our first proper look at Cities: Skylines 2 in action, with Colossal Order showing off a sequel that notably ramps up the realism, in terms of visuals at least.

Cities: Skylines 2 gameplay trailer.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot a few other intriguing details – snow, for instance, looks to be a key feature in the sequel, rather than being relegated to a DLC map as was the case in the original game – but Colossal Order and Paradox still haven’t yet broken down the sequel’s new features in any meaningful detail.

As such, expect plenty more news on Cities: Skylines 2 ahead of its 24th October release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S later this year.