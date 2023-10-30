Cities Skylines 2 will receive a Free DLC which will add eight regional packages. There is no precise release date yet, but this content will be “available soon”. In total they will include over 2,500 graphic assets. Precisely we will find graphic elements of the following regions of the world:

Japan

United Kingdom

East coast of the USA

West coast of the USA

China

France

Eastern Europe

Germany

This is also not the only DLC coming, remember. There will be other paid content for Cities Skylines 2. Above you can see the trailer dedicated to regional parcels.