So first of all the performance of the PC version, then the mod editor will be completed and only then will we think about other updates.

Development studio Colossal Order has confirmed the postponement of the Expansion Pass Of Cities Skylines 2 , which should have arrived in the next few days. The reason? Fix the PC version, which is still in a not exactly thriving state.

The PC version of Cities Skylines 2 needs to be optimized

In practical terms, the first Asset Packsinitially planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, will be released in the first quarter of 2024, while the Content Creator Packs, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, will be released in the second quarter of the same year.

The three DLC radio stations have also been postponed, while the package Expansion Bridges and Ports remains scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Mariina Hallikainen, the CEO of Colossal Order, apologized in a post on the company’s official blog for the postponement and reiterated that the studio will dedicate itself more to the DLC and console versions, scheduled for mid-2024, when it will have fixed the PC version.

Fixing the PC version of Cities Skylines 2 is important because it is certainly the most relevant in terms of potential sales and the one on which the largest community will develop. For more details on the game, read our review of Cities Skylines 2.