However Cities: Skylines 2 will be released in launch date established, i.e. October 24, 2023. So, if you are among those who want to play it right away, know that you may encounter more than a few difficulties in the first weeks of the game’s life.

Cities: Skylines 2 it may not be perfectly optimized at the time of launch . The developers of Colossal Order themselves admitted this in a recent announcement, to warn players of any problems they will find themselves dealing with.

The announcement

The announcement was made on the Cities: Skylines 2 community forum, where you can read: “Cities: Skylines 2 is a new generation and of course, it requires some hardware to run. That said, while our team has worked tirelessly to produce the best experience possible, we haven’t achieved the performance we hoped for. “

Although it is not specified what problems you might encounter, it is certainly a large operation transparency by the development team, which gives players the choice to support the game right away or postpone the purchase until later, when the optimization has improved.

Colossal Order He then specified: “In light of this, we have assessed that for the long term the project is best launched now. Colossal Order will continue to improve the game in the coming months, but the studio wants to manage performance expectations for the upcoming launch. We want Cities: Skylines 2 to be enjoyed by as many players as possible and are committed to ensuring it reaches its full potential.”