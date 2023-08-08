The developers of Cities: Skylines 2 have revealed new details about the game and have confirmed that the contents that in the first chapter were part of a DLC will be an integral part of the base game in this round.

Cities: Skylines 2 has a day-night cycle which ties tightly to its new system seasons. At the default game speed, 24 hours of play equals a little over an hour of real time, and three days of play equals the passage of an entire season. The seasons determine the likelihood of certain weather effects, and in winter you’ll want to make sure you invest in road maintenance infrastructure to keep the roads from turning into blocks of ice.

The weather also determines the likelihood of some natural disasters, three of which are detailed in the latest dev diary that you can see just below: forest fires, hailstorms and tornadoes. It is possible to mitigate the effects of disasters by building emergency shelters and warning systems, but each type of disaster will have specific effects. However, it is not clear if there are other natural disasters in the base game other than those mentioned.