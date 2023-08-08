The developers of Cities: Skylines 2 have revealed new details about the game and have confirmed that the contents that in the first chapter were part of a DLC will be an integral part of the base game in this round.
Cities: Skylines 2 has a day-night cycle which ties tightly to its new system seasons. At the default game speed, 24 hours of play equals a little over an hour of real time, and three days of play equals the passage of an entire season. The seasons determine the likelihood of certain weather effects, and in winter you’ll want to make sure you invest in road maintenance infrastructure to keep the roads from turning into blocks of ice.
The weather also determines the likelihood of some natural disasters, three of which are detailed in the latest dev diary that you can see just below: forest fires, hailstorms and tornadoes. It is possible to mitigate the effects of disasters by building emergency shelters and warning systems, but each type of disaster will have specific effects. However, it is not clear if there are other natural disasters in the base game other than those mentioned.
Cities: Skylines 2, all included in the base game
Many of these features will sound familiar to you Cities: Skylines players. However, natural disasters were added as part of the Natural Disasters package. Despite being a free update, however, the day-night cycles were only added on the occasion of the release of the After Dark expansion. The snow-related variables, on the other hand, have been added as part of the Snowfall DLC: however, it should be noted that the sequel does not limit itself to including winter maps, but offers a real change of season. However, all of this will be part of the base game in Cities: Skylines 2 from launch.
The maps will determine however the climate and the weather to some extent, as each map is divided into one of three possible climate categories – temperate, continental or polar – and individually has further modifications to provide unique weather patterns.
Finally, here is a video that shows all the transport systems of Cities: Skylines 2.
