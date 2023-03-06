At its event, Paradox Interactive has announced The sequel to the best modern city builder around: Cities: Skylines 2. The release is expected in the course of 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5.

The development of Cities: Skylines 2 is always in the hands of Colossal Order, but the innovations introduced will be different, such as a more open gameplay and a completely renewed and much more realistic transport system. Naturally, the technical point of view has also been enormously renewed, in order to make the most of the new generation machines, as visible in the announcement trailer.

Surely you will not have missed the completely redone graphics, with the possibility of admiring the smallest details of the city, down to the puddles. It should also be noted that the game will be available from launch for Xbox Game Pass.

Create and manage your city without limits. Featuring detailed simulation and a dynamic economy, Cities: Skylines II will test your decision-making skills and let you build the city of your dreams. Get ready to play the most epic and realistic city builder ever.

Watch the city evolve and adapt to your decisions in a dynamic and ever-changing world that is as challenging as it is rewarding. Use your creativity and plan strategically to transform the city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents and tourists. From residential neighborhoods to vibrant city centres, the possibilities are endless. Take on the challenges of running a city and try to meet the needs and demands of your citizens.

In Cities: Skylines II your city will grow and transform over time, with stunning and incredibly detailed graphics that will give it a life of its own.