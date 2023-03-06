As part of today’s announcement bonanza, Paradox Interactive has officially unveiled its long-awaited city builder sequel Cities: Skylines 2, which is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 at some point “later this year”.

Cities: Skylines 2 is being developed by Colossal Order and promises a “revolutionary” spin on the studio’s acclaimed 2015 original, giving players the tools to “build any kind of city they can imagine and follow its growth from a humble village to a bustling metropolis “.

How Cities: Skylines 2 will differ from its predecessor in more specific terms, beyond a shiny new facade, is currently unclear, but Paradox says the game – which it calls the “most open-ended city-building sandbox on the planet” – will enable players to “create and maintain cities that come to life like never before.”

Cities: Skylines 2 announcement trailer.

To that end, there’s talk of “fully-realized transport and economy systems”, alongside a “wealth of construction and customization options.” Plus, Colossal Order is hoping to help solidify Cities: Skylines 2’s longevity from the off, with promise of “advanced modding capabilities.”

Today’s announcement is accompanied by a brief trailerbut expect much more information ahead of Cities: Skylines 2’s Xbox Series X/S, PC, Game Pass, and PS5 release later this year.