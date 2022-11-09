Vertical garden to lower the temperature of the Quai Branly Museum, in Paris, one of the member cities of the C40 group. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Since 1995, the United Nations has brought together the states annually to discuss and agree on how to jointly address the crisis caused by climate change in the so-called COP (Conference of the Parties). This past Sunday the COP27 started in Sharm El-Sheik (Egypt), in the midst of an energy crisis and with the UN itself warning in its report prior to the summit that the commitments made by the states to date are going to increase emissions by a 10.6% by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels) instead of reducing them by 45% as is necessary to respect the COP21 Paris Agreements.

In an extremely difficult geopolitical context, with multiple crises intertwining, the world’s cities continue to raise their voices for states to increase their climate ambition. Given that around 70% of greenhouse gas emissions are generated in urban environments, taking into account the role of cities in the fight against climate change is key to the success of any international agreement. But, in addition, it is in cities where courageous and ambitious climate actions have been taken for years, from the publication of action plans aligned with the Paris Agreement to direct action in critical sectors such as mobility, energy, buildings or waste management.

Beyond actions to reduce emissions, cities are also rapidly adapting to extreme weather effects whose frequency is increasing with climate change, such as heat waves, cold waves, droughts or floods, of which unfortunately we can give a good account in Europe especially in recent years. Mayors are rapidly adopting solutions to strengthen the resilience of their cities to these effects, such as nature-based solutions: green roofs and infrastructure, urban reforestation, permeable pavements, etc. All these actions are also carried out in collaboration with key city actors such as neighborhood organizations, citizens and the private sector and taking into account the most vulnerable sectors of the population so that climate action is fair, inclusive and equitable.

A few days ago, the 8th World Summit of Mayors concluded from the C40 network that took place in Buenos Aires and whose messages will be taken to COP27. This summit, which is held every three years, brought together the mayors of the world’s big cities, including Bogotá, Los Angeles, Paris or Barcelona, ​​and served as a platform to raise the voice of mayors in the fight against climate change that they pledged to increase their ambition and efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

50 million green jobs

Among some of the many announcements made at the Summit, it is worth highlighting the commitment of the mayors to the creation of 50 million green and quality jobs by 2030 through climate action in key sectors such as, for example, construction, renewables and energy efficiency in buildings, and focusing on the fact that the green and fair transition must be the only way to recover from the multiple current crises. This is especially relevant for Europe given the severe energy crisis in the region, exacerbated by the unjust war in Ukraine. The European mayors present in Buenos Aires made it clear that the recovery should not come at the cost of continuing to commit to fossil fuels and that the European recovery funds should be used to speed up the energy transition in the region immediately.

In addition, the mayors of C40 launched an urgent call to increase climate financing in the countries of the global south, which are more vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis, and announced various collaborations with international investment and development organizations, concrete support programs for cities in the regions of Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. This is precisely one of the main topics of discussion at COP27. While the states decide in Egypt how to contribute funds to the financing instruments to support the global south, the mayor of London and president of C40, Sadiq Khan, announced last year during the COP26 in Glasgow that the C40 network will allocate two thirds of its budget to support climate action in the global south.

It should also be noted that youth activism was an intrinsic part of the Buenos Aires Summit. Groups of young activists from around the world traveled to Buenos Aires, participated in the talks and announced, together with the mayors, the creation of local youth councils for the climate. Other initiatives with the aim of involving the youngest in the fight against climate change were also announced, such as an agreement with the popular Minecraft game as well as a version for universities of the urban regeneration contest Reinventing Cities.

In a scenario of unprecedented interconnected crises and a lack of global ambition, the great mayors of the world raise their voices warning of the great challenge of climate change and proposing immediate and realistic solutions. His voice brings a global and hopeful vision of transformation for a green and fair future, which will only be possible if cities are recognized in major decision-making.

Julia Lopez Ventura She is director for Europe of the C40 Cities network of cities for leadership against climate change.

