The world fails in its attempt to stop global warming and Spain punctures even more than most. The first claim was made in February by UN scientists. There is little doubt about the second after the alarming conclusions of a study by the Sustainability Observatory, a network of ecologists, geographers, biologists, economists and engineers who monitor the Spanish environment.

The UN technicians’ check-up showed that global warming, despite the alleged efforts of governments and companies to minimize it, continues to grow gallopingly, with an average rise of 1.1 degrees in the Earth’s temperature since the end of the 19th century. . They warn that only with drastic and urgent measures will it be avoided to cross the red line of 1.5 degrees more than the pre-industrial stage, an increase that opens the door to multiplying devastating natural disasters. His calculations warn that if the escalation is not stopped by 2030, the last window of opportunity for the Earth may close and mark the point of no return.

The Spanish experts have compared the evolution of the temperature of the cities in the last 120 years with the help of the estimates of Copernicus, the environmental satellite system of the European Union. But, they warn, “Copernicus estimates are more conservative than the data recorded by Aemet”

Of the three capitals of the Region analyzed, the City of the Sun registers the highest rise, 1.44ºC; and Murcia and Cartagena (+1.15ºC) exceed the world average rise



rising anomaly



Their first conclusion is that if they compare the mean annual temperature between 1900 and 1918 with that of the first two decades of the s. XXI there is an increase of 1.31 degrees in the 59 large Spanish cities. Specifically, of the three cities of the Region analyzed in the study, Lorca leads the increase (+1.44ºC) exceeding the average rise of the cities studied and almost three tenths above Cartagena and Murcia, which are close (+ 1.15ºC) and exceed the global average increase. In fact, where 40% of the population lives there is a warming two tenths higher than the already alarming world average and they are one step away from crossing the risk line (+1.5ºC).

«State, autonomies and city councils do not do enough to protect their citizens»



Although the abnormal rise in temperature affects all of Spain, rural and urban, in the cities the warming is greater and faster. 25% faster than in towns. Of the 1.31 degrees rise in 120 years, at least half have risen in the last two decades.

The general situation is worrying, but the alarms are going off in cities in the south and center of the peninsula. In 2018, up to 17 Spanish cities had an annual temperature that was more than 1.5 degrees higher than that at the beginning of the 20th century. XX. Among them, Madrid (+1.63ºC), Barcelona (+1.6ºC) and Seville (+1.54ºC).

But, what is even worse, the risk group is headed by cities such as Córdoba (+1.99ºC), Linares (+1.98ºC), and Cuenca and Ciudad Real (+1.88ºC), about to exceed the two degrees of increase, the bar that the planet promised not to exceed in 2016 in the Paris Agreement. Doing so would trigger the flooding of coastal strips, multiply super fires, droughts, torrential rains and epidemics and accelerate the loss of native species and biodiversity. And those are not the only ones close to beating two degrees. Granada (+1.8ºC), Alcalá de Henares, Lleida and Guadalajara (+1.79ºC) are also dangerously close.

The mildest Spanish warming, less than the world average of 1.1 degrees, is concentrated in Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. However, to the alarming average of global warming in Spain we must add the ‘heat island’ effect, which in metropolises such as Madrid causes a variation of up to 8ºC between the central almond and the periphery, due to the empire of cement and the heat that release concrete and asphalt.

Fernando Prieto, coordinator of the Sustainability Observatory, says that “the evidence indicates that temperatures and the effects of climate change are increasing and the necessary adaptation measures are not being taken.” In addition to the 45% cut in CO2 emissions by 2030, the UN’s non-negotiable demand, the report calls for more green and water areas in cities. “State, autonomies and municipalities are not doing enough,” summarizes Prieto.