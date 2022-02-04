The city of Antalya is one of the few cities that it is difficult for you to say goodbye or leave it like this quickly, unless there is another historical city that calls you from afar, and says to you: Do not pass the passage of passers-by, there are stories that tell, and tales tell of what the eye saw here, and the ear heard, and walked with it The Rukban, we crossed a road between the mountains and the plateaus after staying for days in “Izmir”, a road as if it followed the ancient horse’s path, but it is paved with difficulty. The peaks of these mountains are covered by snow that came early this year, and rain riots accompanies us a quarter of the way and then separates from us, while greenery covers The places, our destination was a historical city, with its presence in time and antiquity. “Efes,” the ancient capital of the Greeks, or “Ephesus,” which was built in the tenth century BC, and its name in Greek means “the desired city.” It is located west of Anatolia at the Kester River, which flows into the Sea of Aegean, a city crowned with remnants of history, where some columns still witness the remains of the Temple of Artemis, a wonder in size and architecture, which the British looted and decorated their museums, especially the British Museum, and there is the house of the “Virgin Mary” or “Maryana” in Turkish, which is The last house that Our Lady Mary inhabited, and today it is a pilgrimage to Christians N, and the city includes the remains of its ancient library “Celsus”, which was built before 125 BC. AD, and its ancient and large Greek theater with terraces, and there is the Church of St. “John.” This city was subjected to hurricanes, floods and destruction by invaders from east and west, but like historical cities, it carries on its back the cross of its aches and pains, and it goes on, unconcerned except with patience and steadfastness. History can tell.

In order to complete this triangle of historical cities, we must go to that city steeped in its mysticism and the forty rules of divine love, the city of Mawlana “Jalal al-Din al-Rumi” Konya or Konya, where the last month of the year coincides with celebrations that are manifested for the devotees at this time of the year, and in this city Heavens of serenity and supplication, touching the realities of the soul and the innermost parts of the soul, and the abundance of knowledge that can descend upon you if you are still walking in the footsteps of the pious, the pure dervishes.

But this historical journey must end, even if the historical cities in which Turkey abounds today, which is an extension of the Greek and Roman civilization in those eras, may not end. Perhaps the most famous among them is the city of “Troy”, the city immortalized by the epic “Iliad” written by the Greek historian “Homer” 2700 years ago, and its famous wooden horse, and how resourcefulness sometimes overcomes strength in war. Today, it is included in the encyclopedia of the historical world heritage that must be preserved by the “UNESCO” organization, a city that if you do not visit it, you will not know the history!