Among the fifty largest cities near Moscow, the lowest level of prices for secondary housing was recorded in Shatura and Roshal – 44 thousand rubles per square meter, according to data published on website analytical center “Indicators of the real estate market” (IRN).

As determined by analysts, housing at a price of up to 50 thousand rubles per “square” is also offered in Kashira and Ozherelye (where a square meter is estimated at 49.2 thousand rubles). In Volokolamsk, Yegoryevsk and Kurovsky, the average cost per meter is 50.4 thousand rubles, in Voskresensk – 51.5 thousand. In addition, relatively cheap apartments can be purchased in Orekhovo-Zuevo, Pavlovsky Posad, Mikhnevo, Mozhaisk, Ruza, Tuchkovo, Elektrostal, Elektrouglyah, Noginsk and Chernogolovka – the average cost of a “square” in these cities does not exceed 66 thousand rubles.

“The secondary market of the Moscow region is overheated, but apartments continue to rise in price, – celebrate in IRN. – Albeit virtually, for the most part, since the market turnover has decreased compared to the end of last year. Mainly budget housing is becoming more expensive, so New Moscow and the Moscow Region are still ahead of the “old” Moscow in terms of the growth rate of apartment prices ”.

According to the analytical center, in the first quarter of 2021, the cost of apartments in New Moscow increased by 5.2 percent, to 175 thousand rubles per square meter, in the Moscow region – by 5.3 percent, to 114.23 thousand rubles per square meter.

Earlier it was reported that the demand for secondary housing in the Moscow region began to weaken – by the end of March, it decreased by 22 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Despite the stabilization of the market, in the Moscow region, the terms of exposition of apartments have sharply decreased – if a year ago it took an average of 136 days to sell, now it takes 122 days, experts calculated.

