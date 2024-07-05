I do not hide that the historical cities in the world are the ones that have the majority of the population on the northern bank, where the heart is, and these cities tend to be guardians of temples, mosques, churches and old shops. They are the incubator of history in its depth, and are covered by its events and stories. I do not forget “Maaloula”, for example, that city guarded by solid stone, Malta, which resembles a spot that has escaped from history books, and does not want to return to its misery, Jerusalem, is the only city on whose land the feet have strayed, and directions have been lost, and something has happened that has shaken the balance, that thing in which the head is in harmony with the body in the game of floating and floating and then stability, in Jerusalem the body could not bear what was from it and from it in the head, I came to it burdened with its things.

And something of this and more when I entered Mecca for the first time, and when I visited Medina for the first time, I hoped and wished that my eyes would not become sore after seeing them.

“Kathmandu” is how it appears to the visitor, a city enveloped in religions and secrets that reside in the cold walls, from which the fumes of burning sticks emanate in its temples, and those colors that the ascetics cover themselves with in bright orange or dark brown robes, you feel that it is a piece created for the historical hiding place of those fleeing their religion, and far from their world, there is a primitiveness settled in it, and it does not want to change, and history does not change, it was located on the ancient pilgrims’ route from India to Tibet, China and Mongolia, it derived its name and meaning “wooden temple” or “Kathamandab” temple, from its construction in the twelfth century from the wood of the “sal” tree, it abounds in Buddhist and Hindu temples, such as the “Swayambhunath” temple, the “Three Goddesses” temple, and the “Jessi Deval” temple, so that it imprints its visitor with a bit of religious tranquility, and the meanings of ascetic rituals, and does not find an opportunity to practice the evil that resides in the hearts of many people, there is dominance of the city The worshipper, and the presence of her mountainous place close to the sky.

Modern temples in European countries and America are always devoid of their deep asceticism and the fragrance of their piety. Also, the neighborhood of those temples could be a grocery store, a supermarket, a nightclub, or an electronics company. In their original countries, you find isolation in the building, and there is wildness and apprehension before you reach it, and the loneliness of the place, such that it can inhabit a cave or climb a mountaintop. There are dense trees that extend deep and long, and there is a space of emptiness that gives another majesty to the temples. Only churches and cathedrals make you feel that they were born here to stay, and to appear, as icons of religious art that created expansionist Europe, then divorced it from its world and its dealings like a Catholic divorce. There is an exaggeration in the building, and an extremely beautiful architecture and decorations, and stained glass, and icons, and murals, and valuable paintings, and libraries that contain the secrets of the pen and what was written and written on paper and on leather and boards. The coldness of the churches always suggests to me priestly secrets. And theology, its place is behind thick doors of wood that does not rot or change, and keys and locks of iron and steel, and how many churches I have seen in the cities of the world, but at the likes of the Church of Bethlehem and Nazareth, I did not feel that innate shiver, like in “Maaloula”, the inhabitant of the bosom of the mountain, where its great shepherd brought me that day something of what he had made of grapes, on which was the dust of the soil of time, and the smell of caves, and he said to me: Do not open its closure, and do not touch its seals, unless you are pure, extremely happy or sad to the point of needing a chest to cry on, like the sobs of an orphan child! His gift was precious, and his will was more precious, so I beautified the days and their vicissitudes with patience and prayer.