The interior of São Paulo is facing a serious water shortage and some municipalities have already adopted or are planning to start rationing. The city of Baurufor example, has adopted the measure since May 9.

The problem is aggravated by the fires that are spreading throughout the state. Fighting the flames increases water consumption for cleaning soot from homes, and harms the supply. According to the state government, 46 municipalities are on maximum fire alert.

In Atibaia, a water emergency was declared and a water rationing system was implemented on Wednesday (September 11) due to the risk of water shortages. The city was divided into 3 sectors that receive water on alternate days. Fines will be applied to anyone who washes cars, sidewalks or waters gardens. Residents were asked to report any waste.

“The measure aims to mitigate the effects of droughts in order to maintain the water supply system with the least possible harm to the population.”, informs the decree of the city of Atibaia.

Bauru, with 379,146 inhabitants, began water rationing due to the drastic drop in the level of the Batalha River reservoir. The city uses water from deep wells to balance distribution.

In Vinhedo, the water rationing has also been in place since May and the city uses water from private artesian wells. Anyone who wastes water is subject to a fine of R$663, which doubles in the event of a repeat offense.

CORRECTION 13.Sep.2024 (23:24) – unlike what was reported in the post above, rationing in Bauru did not start on Monday (9.Sep), but on May 9th. The text has been corrected and updated.



