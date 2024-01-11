Light, the electricity concessionaire in Rio de Janeiro, says it is working to restore energy supply

Heavy rain hit Rio de Janeiro and the metropolitan region this Thursday (11 January 2024). Some parts of the state were left without electricity. A Light said to be working to restore power supply. Several cities were also flooded.

According to the Rio Operations Center, the storm was influenced by winds at medium and high levels of the atmosphere combined with high temperatures. The city recorded a maximum of 40.1 °C in the early afternoon.

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the moment a pastel stall falls and hits two women in Baixada Fluminense.

Watch (52s):

See images of the rain in Nova Iguaçu:

Who said that Nova Iguaçu doesn't have a beach?? pic.twitter.com/L5fk4cKDvO — Talles Guilherme (@TallesGuilherm) January 11, 2024

And it rains in Nova Iguaçu!!! pic.twitter.com/5YxHeziXvp — Fábio Rangel (@Fabio_DzR) January 11, 2024

In Rio de Janeiro:

RAIN IN THE CITY CENTER🌧️ Stay tuned, driver! It is currently raining in parts of the Center and Cidade Nova. Wet roads increase the risk of accidents. Drive cautiously!#CORInforma#center pic.twitter.com/t0FOwOp3IM — Rio Operations Center (@OperacoesRio) January 11, 2024

In Belford Roxo: