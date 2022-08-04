The way in which security and insecurity in the country is perceived varies. When traveling to another place, it can happen that we feel more or less insecure. The factors that determine this are varied, from our own experiences, those of our close ones, the crimes of which we are aware, and the way in which the authorities act.

In general, Mexico is said to be an insecure country. In fact, to be exact, 6 out of 10 people feel unsafe in the city where they livethis according to the results revealed by the latest National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU), carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The survey, which was carried out in March of this year, showed a percentage of 66.2% in terms of perception of insecurity in the country. Said result does not really vary much when compared to the figures of previous surveys, where the result was 66.4% and 65.8%, however, it is an increase.

As for the ranking of cities where the perception of insecurity is greater, there is a state that stands out above others, and it is Zacatecas, since two of its cities are in the top 3: Fresnillo and Zacatecas capital, who have a perception of 97.1% and 91.7, respectively. These are truly worrying figures.

The 5 cities in Mexico with the highest perception of insecurity

Fresnillo, Zacatecas (97.1%)

Ciudad Obregon, Sonora (94.1%)

Zacatecas, Zacatecas (91.7%)

Cuautitlan, Edomex (89.5%)

Irapuato, Guanajuato (87.6%)

In this list, the next city would be the capital of Jalisco, Guadalajara, which has a perception of 87.1%. The survey took into consideration more than 76 cities from all over the country, and another interesting fact that it showed is that on average the perception of insecurity is notably higher among women than among men.

On the other hand, at the opposite extreme, if we talk about the cities in Mexico where the population feels safer, the capital of the state of Yucatan, Mérida, still heads this ranking; they are followed by Querétaro, Querétaro; Puebla, Puebla; San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato; and Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.