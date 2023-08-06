Minister spoke to Poder360 in Belém (PA); according to him, the idea is to leave a legacy for the city like the Olympics left for Rio

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, said this Saturday (5.Aug.2023) that his ministry has a portfolio of BRL 1.7 billion in works related to COP30​​, the UN conference (United Nations Organization) for the climate, which will be in Belém (PA), in 2025.

Jader gave an exclusive interview to Power360 in the capital of Pará, where he participates in the “Amazon Dialoguesevent that precedes the Amazon Summit and aims to produce 5 reports to be delivered to the international leaders who will participate in the August 7-9 meeting.

“In what is within my ministry, what was presented by the Municipality of Belém and the State Government in terms of planning, which are the road works, infrastructure works in the city to be able to respond, are about R$ 1 .7 billion”he declared.

According to Jader, the 1st work in the city for the COP has resources from the ministry: the construction of the Linear Park of Igarapé de São Joaquim. The work aims to reclassify the Una basin, which cuts through several neighborhoods in the city, with the construction of an urban park 4.6 km long. The undertaking is budgeted at R$ 150 million.

The minister stated that the idea of ​​the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is to leave a legacy for Belém similar to what happened to Rio de Janeiro after hosting the 2016 Olympics. With renovated museums and spaces and various mobility works, such as the installation of VLTs.

“You will see everything that happened there, the Museum of Tomorrow, Porto Maravilha, the VLT, all that, all those works, BRT, everything that was done there in Rio de Janeiro. So it was an extraordinary transformation process that happened to the city of Rio de Janeiro”he stated.

One of the projects in Belém that should rely on resources from the ministry is what has been called the COP polygon, which should cover the works of the linear park and port of Canal da Tamandaré and the urban park of Doca, with intelligent roads that prioritize public transportation.

The minister also stated that his ministry alone does not carry out the works, but is responsible for signing the agreements that make the undertakings viable. The president himself stated last Thursday (Aug 3), that the project for COP30 will be in the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), to be released on August 11, in Rio de Janeiro.

The petista said that it would not make sense to invest R$ 5 billion without leaving a legacy for the states of the Amazon. COP30 will be carried out in Belém, Pará, in 2025.

Jader Filho listed other government actions in addition to his ministry to prepare Belém for the event, such as the dredging of the Port of Belém and lines of financing from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to encourage electric buses and the expansion of the transport sector. hospitality, including retrofit of old hotels.

As shown the Power360the capital needs at least quadruple your supply of hotel beds for the event. Currently, the city has around 12,000 beds for an expected audience of 40 to 60,000 visitors. The idea, in this case, is to complete the hosting with applications such as airbnb and with ships that will be moored on the shore.