Researchers and engineers participating in the International Conference “Cities Environment” in Fujairah, whose work was launched under the slogan “Smart Sustainable and Flexible Cities Applications” yesterday, stressed the importance of strategic planning to build sustainable smart cities, and the need to develop the blue economy to improve sustainability and economic growth, in addition to improving groundwater management from Through the application of the “Internet of Things” and artificial intelligence in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The research engineer of the Fujairah Research Center, Eng. Reem Yaqoub Al-Raisi, stressed the need to predict the quality of groundwater through the use of artificial intelligence, as the deterioration of groundwater quality is greatly affected by natural factors and human factors that affect the physical and chemical properties of water.

She noted the importance of water quality modeling and forecasting to control water pollution, in addition to predicting water quality in the future using artificial intelligence, which includes predicting water quality and predicting patterns of variation in the quality of the water system from time to time.

She stated that a device running the “Internet of Things” system can be used to track fishing vessels and use automation to predict the trajectory of fishing vessels, in addition to exploiting the “Internet of Things” to clarify areas that are likely to be overexploited in fishing and improve fisheries management in the Emirate of Fujairah based on accurate data. This is to preserve the economic value of the emirate’s fisheries, in addition to participating in preventing the depletion of fish wealth. Al-Raisi pointed out that the center succeeded in implementing a tracking device that was tested on a fishing vessel, which gave actual results for the daily activities carried out by the vessel, noting that this experiment will soon be circulated to the fishermen of the Emirate of Fujairah after agreement with them.

For his part, the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Conference, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, said during the launch of the conference, in his speech, “The event is witnessing an unprecedented wide attendance of more than 900 participants, including experts and pioneers of the smart sustainable cities sector, elite leaders in the country, officials of municipal work and specialists from More than 25 countries around the world.

He pointed out that the aim of the conference is to shed light on the strategies and policies of sustainable smart cities and the most prominent global practices of concern with decision makers and future city forecasters in order to come up with developmental and innovative ideas for issues facing smart city systems, in addition to identifying the drivers of the future of sustainable smart cities and the mechanism for dealing with challenges. posed by the rapid technological changes in the world.

The first day of the conference included three constructive discussion sessions on the future of smart cities, in which working papers were presented on strategic planning and the possibilities of sustainable smart cities, and presentations were shared on innovative ideas in data management, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things for smart and sustainable cities and communities.